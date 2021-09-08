CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Importance of Glycosylation in COVID-19 Infection

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Adv Exp Med Biol. 2021;1325:239-264. doi: 10.1007/978-3-030-70115-4_12. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is currently one of the major health problems worldwide. SARS-CoV-2 survival and virulence are shown to be impacted by glycans, covalently attached to proteins in a process of glycosylation, making glycans an area of interest in SARS-CoV-2 biology and COVID-19 infection. The SARS-CoV-2 uses its highly glycosylated spike (S) glycoproteins to bind to the cell surface receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) glycoprotein and facilitate host cell entry. Viral glycosylation has wide-ranging roles in viral pathobiology, including mediating protein folding and stability, immune evasion, host receptor attachment, and cell entry. Modification of SARS-CoV-2 envelope membrane with glycans is important in host immune recognition and interaction between S and ACE2 glycoproteins. On the other hand, immunoglobulin G, a key molecule in immune response, shows a distinct glycosylation profile in COVID-19 infection and with increased disease severity. Hence, further studies on the role of glycosylation in SARS-CoV-2 infectivity and COVID-19 infection are needed for its successful prevention and treatment. This chapter focuses on recent findings on the importance of glycosylation in COVID-19 infection.

