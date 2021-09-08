CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines efficacy to SARS-CoV-2 variants require holistic knowledge of viral immunology and protein biochemistry

Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2021 Sep 8:1-3. doi: 10.1080/21645515.2021.1964318. Online ahead of print. The article by Abdalla et al., published in the journal on 28 May 2021, raised a concern. The SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein is the major targeted surface glycoprotein in COVID-19 vaccines. Many mutations in the S protein of SARS-CoV-2 have been reported across the globe. The S protein plays a crucial role in the induction of neutralizing antibody and protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The protein biochemistry and immunology, in addition to conventional virology, will help us to delineate the biology of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

ScienceMedical News Today

Scientists discover antibodies that may neutralize a range of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Researchers have studied a dozen anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies isolated from people who had previously contracted the infection. They looked for antibodies that would not lose their effectiveness to new variants and that would work against a variety of respiratory viruses. They identified a potent antibody called S2E12. It was effective against...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Immunity to SARS-CoV-2: Spike protein docking site is Achilles' heel of the virus

Around 20% of those who have recovered from COVID-19 fail to develop immune protection against SARS-CoV-2, according to a MedUni Vienna research team led by allergist and immunologist Rudolf Valenta from the Center for Pathophysiology, Infectiology and Immunology. Their study found that the crucial immune protection that prevents the virus from docking and invasion of the body's cells only occurs when a person is able to form specific antibodies against the folded receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein. This docking site does not change significantly with mutations of the virus. However, some people are unable to do this so for various reasons. An antigen-based vaccine targeting RBD could provide a solution, but such a vaccine is not yet available. The study was published in the journal Allergy.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Neutralization of Alpha, Gamma, and D614G SARS-CoV-2 variants by CoronaVac vaccine-induced antibodies

J Med Virol. 2021 Aug 30. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27310. Online ahead of print. Vaccination generates a neutralizing immune response against SARS-CoV-2. The genomic surveillance is showing the emergence of variants with mutations in spike, the main target of neutralizing antibodies. To understand the impact of these variants, we report the neutralization potency against Alpha, Gamma, and D614G SARS-CoV-2 variants in 44 individuals that received two doses of CoronaVac vaccine, an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Plasma samples collected at 60 days after the second dose of CoronaVac were analyzed by the reduction of cytopathic effect in Vero E6 cells with the three infectious variants of SARS-CoV-2. Plasma showed lower neutralization with Alpha (geometric mean titer, GMT = 18.5) and Gamma (GMT = 10.0) variants than with D614G (GMT = 75.1) variant. Efficient neutralization against the Alpha and Gamma variants was not detected in 31.8% and 59.1% of plasma, respectively. These findings suggest the Alpha and Gamma variants could escape from neutralization by antibodies elicited by vaccination. Robust genomic and biological surveillance of viral variants could help to develop effective strategies for the control of SARS-CoV-2. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Discordant humoral and T cell immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people with multiple sclerosis on anti-CD20 therapy

MedRxiv. 2021 Aug 25:2021.08.23.21262472. doi: 10.1101/2021.08.23.21262472. Preprint. BACKGROUND: Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1P) modulators and antiCD20 therapies impair humoral responses to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines. Whether disease modifying therapies (DMTs) for multiple sclerosis (MS) also impact T cell immune response to vaccination is unknown. METHODS: In 101 people with MS, we measured humoral...
Medical Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Nine Existing Drugs Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load in Cell-Based Study

A new study by researchers at the University of Manchester suggests that existing FDA-approved drugs may be suitable for repurposing as prophylactics, or for use in combination with vaccine therapy, to ward off COVID-19. COVID-19: A need for effective drugs. Across the globe, the rollout of several different COVID-19 vaccines...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Thiol-sensitive probe enables dynamic electrochemical assembly of serum protein for detecting SARS-Cov-2 marker protease in clinical samples

Biosens Bioelectron. 2021 Aug 24;194:113579. doi: 10.1016/j.bios.2021.113579. Online ahead of print. The poor situational awareness about the spreading of the virus especially in the underdeveloped regions calls for novel virus assays of low cost and simple operation. Currently, such assays are exclusively restricted to nucleic acid detection. In this investigation, a virus protein serum assay has been proposed in a one-step and reagent-less route. Specifically, in this assay, the main protease of the virus is targeted by a short probe mimicking its substrate. While the probe-protein interaction brings them together, a fluorescent thiol targeting molecule reacts with the free thiol groups on the target protein near the probe, generating a fluorescence signal proportional to the concentration of the target. This induces an electroactive 2D peptide nano-network on the sensing surface only in the presence of the target protein. The sensitivity of the method is enhanced through potential electrochemical scanning during incubation with serum samples. The successful detection of the virus marker protein in the serum of the infected patients encourages further development of incorporation of this method into clinical practice.
HealthNature.com

Durability of antibody response to vaccination and surrogate neutralization of emerging variants based on SARS-CoV-2 exposure history

Two-dose messenger RNA vaccines against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are highly effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection. However, the durability of protection is not known, nor is the effectiveness against emerging viral variants. Additionally, vaccine responses may differ based on prior SARS-CoV-2 exposure history. To investigate protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants we measured binding and neutralizing antibody responses following both vaccine doses. We document significant declines in antibody levels three months post-vaccination, and reduced neutralization of emerging variants, highlighting the need to identify correlates of clinical protection to inform the timing of and indications for booster vaccination.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Daily monitoring of viral load measured as SARS-CoV-2 antigen and RNA in blood, IL-6, CRP and complement C3d predicts outcome in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Clin Chem Lab Med. 2021 Aug 27. doi: 10.1515/cclm-2021-0694. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: We hypothesized that the amount of antigen produced in the body during a COVID-19 infection might differ between patients, and that maximum concentrations would predict the degree of both inflammation and outcome for patients. METHODS: Eighty-four...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A scalable and highly immunogenic virus-like particle-based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2

Allergy. 2021 Sep 8. doi: 10.1111/all.15080. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: SARS-CoV-2 caused one of the most devastating pandemics in the recent history of mankind. Due to various countermeasures, including lock-downs, wearing masks and increased hygiene, the virus has been controlled in some parts of the world. More recently, the availability of vaccines, based on RNA or Adenoviruses, have greatly added to our ability to keep the virus at bay; again, however, in some parts of the world only. While available vaccines are effective, it would be desirable to also have more classical vaccines at hand for the future. Key feature of vaccines for long-term control of SARS-CoV-2 would be inexpensive production at large scale, ability to make multiple booster injections and long-term stability at 4°C.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A bifluorescent-based assay for the identification of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in vitro and in vivo

J Virol. 2021 Sep 8:JVI0112621. doi: 10.1128/JVI.01126-21. Online ahead of print. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) emerged at the end of 2019 and has been responsible for the still ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Prophylactic vaccines have been authorized by the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of COVID-19. Identification of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) is important to assess vaccine protection efficacy, including their ability to protect against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VoC). Here we report the generation and use of a recombinant (r)SARS-CoV-2 USA/WA1/2020 (WA-1) strain expressing Venus and a rSARS-CoV-2 expressing mCherry and containing mutations K417N, E484K, and N501Y found in the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike (S) glycoprotein of the South African (SA) B.1.351 (beta, β) VoC, in bifluorescent-based assays to rapidly and accurately identify human monoclonal antibodies (hMAbs) able to neutralize both viral infections in vitro and in vivo. Importantly, our bifluorescent-based system accurately recapitulated findings observed using individual viruses. Moreover, fluorescent-expressing rSARS-CoV-2 and the parental wild-type (WT) rSARS-CoV-2 WA-1 had similar viral fitness in vitro, as well as similar virulence and pathogenicity in vivo in the K18 human angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) transgenic mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrate that these new fluorescent-expressing rSARS-CoV-2 can be used in vitro and in vivo to easily identify hMAbs that simultaneously neutralize different SARS-CoV-2 strains, including VoC, for the rapid assessment of vaccine efficacy or the identification of prophylactic and/or therapeutic broadly NAbs for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. IMPORTANCE SARS-CoV-2 is responsible of the COVID-19 pandemic that has warped daily routines and socioeconomics. There is still an urgent need for prophylactics and therapeutics to treat SARS-CoV-2 infections. In this study, we demonstrate the feasibility of using bifluorescent-based assays for the rapid identification of human monoclonal antibodies (hMAbs) with neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern (VoC) in vitro and in vivo. Importantly, results obtained with these bifluorescent-based assays recapitulate those observed with individual viruses demonstrating their feasibility to rapidly advance our understanding of vaccine efficacy and to identify broadly protective human NAbs for the therapeutic treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Global disparities in SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance

MedRxiv. 2021 Aug 26:2021.08.21.21262393. doi: 10.1101/2021.08.21.21262393. Preprint. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of virus genome sequencing to guide public health interventions to control virus transmission and understand SARS-CoV-2 evolution. As of July 20th, 2021, >2 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes have been submitted to GISAID, 94% from high income and 6% from low and middle income countries. Here, we analyse the spatial and temporal heterogeneity in SARS-CoV-2 global genomic surveillance efforts. We report a comprehensive analysis of virus lineage diversity and genomic surveillance strategies adopted globally, and investigate their impact on the detection of known SARS-CoV-2 virus lineages and variants of concern. Our study provides a perspective on the global disparities surrounding SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance, their causes and consequences, and possible solutions to maximize the impact of pathogen genome sequencing for efforts on public health.
ScienceScientist

Plenty of Evidence for Recombination in SARS-CoV-2

Recombination—the exchange of genetic material between genomes—is common in coronaviruses because of the way they copy their RNA genomes. During replication, the RNA-synthesizing enzyme these viruses use duplicates shorter sections close to the end of the genome in addition to making the long template it needs for generating whole-genome copies. Furthermore, the enzyme is prone to switching from one template to another, so if a cell has multiple viral genomes in it, the enzyme may stitch together bits from different viruses to create a kind of Frankenstein genome.
ScienceEurekAlert

Discovery facilitates search for drug to sabotage replication of SARS-CoV-2

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Scientists affiliated with the Center for Innovation in Biodiversity and Drug Discovery (CIBFar), in Brazil, have discovered details of the process of maturation of 3CL, the main protease involved in replication of the novel coronavirus. Their findings are reported in an article published in the Journal of Molecular Biology. The discovery facilitates the search for medications capable of sabotaging this process as soon as it begins.
Public HealthNIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 Delta variant replication and immune evasion

The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant was first identified in the state of Maharashtra in late 2020 and spread throughout India, outcompeting pre-existing lineages including B.1.617.1 (Kappa) and B.1.1.7 (Alpha)1. In vitro, B.1.617.2 is 6-fold less sensitive to serum neutralising antibodies from recovered individuals, and 8-fold less sensitive to vaccine-elicited antibodies as compared to wild type (WT) Wuhan-1 bearing D614G. Serum neutralising titres against B.1.617.2 were lower in ChAdOx-1 versus BNT162b2 vaccinees. B.1.617.2 spike pseudotyped viruses exhibited compromised sensitivity to monoclonal antibodies against the receptor binding domain (RBD) and N- terminal domain (NTD). B.1.617.2 demonstrated higher replication efficiency in both airway organoid and human airway epithelial systems compared to B.1.1.7, associated with B.1.617.2 spike in a predominantly cleaved state compared to B.1.1.7. The B.1.617.2 spike protein was able to mediate highly efficient syncytium formation that was less sensitive to inhibition by neutralising antibody as compared to WT spike. Additionally we observed that B.1.617.2 had higher replication and spike mediated entry as compared to B.1.617.1, potentially explaining B.1.617.2 dominance. In an analysis of over 130 SARS-CoV-2 infected healthcare workers across three centres in India during a period of mixed lineage circulation, we observed reduced ChAdOx-1 vaccine effectiveness against B.1.617.2 relative to non- B.1.617.2, with the caveat of possible residual confounding. Compromised vaccine efficacy against the highly fit and immune evasive B.1.617.2 Delta variant warrants continued infection control measures in the post-vaccination era.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Mathematical modelling of SARS-CoV-2 infection of human and animal host cells reveals differences in the infection rates and delays in viral particle production by infected cells

J Theor Biol. 2021 Sep 6:110895. doi: 10.1016/j.jtbi.2021.110895. Online ahead of print. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a causative agent of COVID-19 disease, poses a significant threat to public health. Since its outbreak in December 2019, Wuhan, China, extensive collection of diverse data from cell culture and animal infections as well as population level data from an ongoing pandemic, has been vital in assessing strategies to battle its spread. Mathematical modelling plays a key role in quantifying determinants that drive virus infection dynamics, especially those relevant for epidemiological investigations and predictions as well as for proposing efficient mitigation strategies. We utilized a simple mathematical model to describe and explain experimental results on viral replication cycle kinetics during SARS-CoV-2 infection of animal and human derived cell lines, green monkey kidney cells, Vero-E6, and human lung epithelium cells, A549-ACE2, respectively. We conducted cell infections using two distinct initial viral concentrations and quantified viral loads over time. We then fitted the model to our experimental data and quantified the viral parameters. We showed that such cellular tropism generates significant differences in the infection rates and incubation times of SARS-CoV-2, that is, the times to the first release of newly synthesised viral progeny by SARS-CoV-2-infected cells. Specifically, the rate at which A549-ACE2 cells were infected by SARS-CoV-2 was 15 times lower than that in the case of Vero-E6 cell infection and the duration of latent phase of A549-ACE2 cells was 1.6 times longer than that of Vero-E6 cells. On the other hand, we found no statistically significant differences in other viral parameters, such as viral production rate or infected cell death rate. Since in vitro infection assays represent the first stage in the development of antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, discrepancies in the viral parameter values across different cell hosts have to be identified and quantified to better target vaccine and antiviral research.
ScienceNature.com

Structure-based analyses of neutralization antibodies interacting with naturally occurring SARS-CoV-2 RBD variants

SARS-CoV-2 variants are developing rapidly among COVID-19 patients, likely resulting in higher transmissibility at the population level.1,2,3,4,5 Mutations in the spike proteins (S proteins) of these variants are supposed to be related with receptor binding and virus invasion. Examples of these prevalent variants include the B.1.1.7 lineage that emerged in the United Kingdom (UK), the B.1.351 lineage (also termed 501Y.V2) in South Africa (SA), and the P.1 and P.2 lineages in Brazil, etc. Many S protein alterations, especially in the receptor binding domain (RBD), characterize these variants, e.g., the N501Y mutation in B.1.351 and the K417N (or T)/E484K/N501Y co-mutation in the SA and Brazil variant.2,3,5 The RBD is responsible for interacting with mammalian receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) to mediate the viral infection of host cells. It is also concentrated with epitopes for neutralizing antibodies (NAbs), thus playing a vital role in the study of prophylactics and therapeutics for COVID-19.6,7,8,9,10 Whether those RBD mutations may alter virus–host cell interactions and gain resistance to NAbs needs to be addressed.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Blending of Designer Synthetic Polymers to a Dual Targeted Nanoformulation for SARS-CoV-2 Associated Kidney Damage

Biomacromolecules. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1021/acs.biomac.1c00799. Online ahead of print. As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread, studies have shown that hospitalized COVID-19 patients are at significant risk for developing acute kidney injury (AKI), which can cause increased morbidity, the need for dialysis treatment, chronic kidney diseases, and even death. In this paper, we present a proof-of-concept study for the utilization of combination therapeutic-loaded dual-targeted biodegradable nanoparticles (NPs) to treat concurrent AKI and COVID-19 in patients by delivering the therapeutics across the gut epithelial barrier and to the kidney, in order to lower the viral load as well as reduce the symptoms of AKI. Despite recent vaccination efforts and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, problems related to the long-term effects of COVID-19 will continue to persist, including impacts on patients suffering from AKI and other chronic renal conditions. Therefore, the dual-targeted blended polymeric NP developed in this study to treat concurrent COVID-19 infection and AKI is a useful proof-of-concept nanoplatform for future treatments of these complications.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Baseline SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load is Associated With COVID-19 Disease Severity and Clinical Outcomes: Post-Hoc Analyses of a Phase 2/3 Trial

J Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 8:jiab445. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab445. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Elucidating the relationship between severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) viral load and clinical outcomes is critical for understanding COVID-19. METHODS: SARS-CoV-2 levels were analyzed by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) of nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal...

