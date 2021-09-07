LETTER: No denying that climate change is real

Climate Change is real. The Earth is warming. The main cause? Man-made climate warming gases. The science is undeniable. The debate is over. The recent United Nations IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) Sixth Assessment Report on Climate Change is devastating. The report addresses the most up-to-date physical understanding of the climate system and climate change, bringing together the latest advances in climate science and combing multiple lines of evidence from paleoclimate, observations, process understanding, and global and regional climate simulations. Scientists are sharing data that reveals how climate change is being witnessed in every region of the planet. The ubiquitous warming is rapidly accelerating. The head of the UN refers to the report as “Code Red” for human-driven global warming.