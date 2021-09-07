Gov. Newsom Thanks Californians: More Than 80% of Population Has Taken a COVID Vaccine Shot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says more than 80% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
“This is a great milestone, but there’s more work to do. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated today and help protect yourself & your community. Every shot makes a difference,” the governor said in a tweet.
Vax Update:
-80.3% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)-67.9% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -67,962 doses administered over last 24 hrs-23,921,319 total doses administered pic.twitter.com/Q42x9xtch6
— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 4, 2021
Nearly 68,000 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.
More than 23 million total doses have been administered across the state.
COVID VACCINE
New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
Nassau County more info here
Suffolk County more info here
Westchester County more info here
New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
Connecticut book online here
In New York City, almost 80% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 10 million doses have been administered.
Comments / 1