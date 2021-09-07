Gov. Newsom Thanks Californians: More Than 80% of Population Has Taken a COVID Vaccine Shot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul says more than 80% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. “This is a great milestone, but there’s more work to do. If you haven’t yet, get vaccinated today and help protect yourself & your community.​ Every shot makes a difference,” the governor said in a tweet. Vax Update: -80.3% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)-67.9% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -67,962 doses administered over last 24 hrs-23,921,319 total doses administered pic.twitter.com/Q42x9xtch6 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 4, 2021 Nearly 68,000 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. More than 23 million total doses have been administered across the state. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here In New York City, almost 80% of all adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and over 10 million doses have been administered.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO