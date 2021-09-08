CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italamp Collections on show at Fuorisalone

archiproducts.com
Cover picture for the article08/09/2021 - Italamp participates at the Milano Design Week with an exclusive exhibition in the setting of the elegant Sahrai showroom, in the heart of Milan. For the occasion, the brand presents a selection of some collections from the 2021 catalogue, inaugurating the new Italamp identity: a coordinated image guided by the element of the circle, an evocative and meaningful figure, which becomes the fil rouge of the set.

www.archiproducts.com

