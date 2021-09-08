Legals for September, 8 2021

No. 1720 NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED BUDGET ADOPTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fire District Board of Trustees of Hungry Horse Fire District, has completed the Proposed Budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and that said budget is on file in the Flathead County Finance Office, 800 South Main, Room 214, Kalispell, Montana. This document is open to public inspection. The Board will meet on the 16th day of September 2021, at 7 p.m. for the purpose of holding a hearing, fixing the final budget, and making appropriations. Said meeting is to be held in the Hungry Horse Fire Hall, located at 145 Hungry Horse Blvd, Hungry Horse, MT. Any taxpayer or resident may appear at the hearing and will be heard for or against any part of the proposed budget amendment. For further information, please contact Amy Dexter, Finance Director, 800 South Main, Room 214, Kalispell, Montana 59901, Telephone (406) 758-5538. Written comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by the Fire District Board prior to the hearing if received by the Hungry Horse Fire District Board at least three business days prior to the hearing. September 1, 8, 2021 MNAXLP __________________________