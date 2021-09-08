CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flathead County, MT

Legals for September, 8 2021

Hungry Horse News
 4 days ago

No. 1720 NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED BUDGET ADOPTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fire District Board of Trustees of Hungry Horse Fire District, has completed the Proposed Budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and that said budget is on file in the Flathead County Finance Office, 800 South Main, Room 214, Kalispell, Montana. This document is open to public inspection. The Board will meet on the 16th day of September 2021, at 7 p.m. for the purpose of holding a hearing, fixing the final budget, and making appropriations. Said meeting is to be held in the Hungry Horse Fire Hall, located at 145 Hungry Horse Blvd, Hungry Horse, MT. Any taxpayer or resident may appear at the hearing and will be heard for or against any part of the proposed budget amendment. For further information, please contact Amy Dexter, Finance Director, 800 South Main, Room 214, Kalispell, Montana 59901, Telephone (406) 758-5538. Written comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by the Fire District Board prior to the hearing if received by the Hungry Horse Fire District Board at least three business days prior to the hearing. September 1, 8, 2021 MNAXLP __________________________

hungryhorsenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
City
Hungry Horse, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legals#The Proposed Budget#Mt#Mnaxlp#The District Court#Courthouse#Peg L Allison Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy