CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Several 9/11 ceremonies set for Friday

By Staff Report
Posted by 
Dallas Post
Dallas Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AKWK_0bqXdH9100
Nanticoke Fire and Police personnel stand at attention during the National Anthem during a September 11 ceremony at Luzerne County Community College in 2017. Several commemorations are set for tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 10, in advance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which falls on Saturday. Times Leader file photo

Following is a list of local commemorations set for tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 10, in advance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which is Saturday. We will run an additional list of weekend events in Friday’s edition.

King’s College

• 12:05 p.m.: Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C. will preside at the Mass in the Chapel of Christ the King.

• 3:30 p.m.: Prayer of Remembrance – Interfaith Prayer Service in remembrance of 9/11 in Monarch Court. Members of our community will share: “What do you hope people remember about that day?”

Luzerne County Community College

• 11 a.m.: Remembrance ceremony and brick dedication, 11 a.m., at the College’s Walk of Honor at the

LCCC Public Safety Training Institute. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be

held at the Public Safety Training Institute Headquarters.

Luzerne County Courthouse

• 8:30 a.m.: Ceremony and remarks on the courthouse lawn.

Misericordia University

• 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Annual 9/11 flag carry.

Wilkes University

• Noon: Ceremony on the gateway near the flagpoles. Earlier in the day, the university will chime the bell tower at each moment of impact.

Comments / 0

Dallas Post

Dallas Post

157
Followers
300
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas, PA News, Sports, Features,and Events

 https://www.mydallaspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Society
Luzerne County, PA
Government
City
Nanticoke, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#For Tomorrow#Wilkes University#Nanticoke Fire#King#C S C#Monarch Court#Misericordia University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy