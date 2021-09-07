Beverly J. Hansen, 83

Beverly Jean Hansen, age 83, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Our House Senior Living-Memory Care in Austin. Beverly Lee was born May 31, 1938, at home on her grandfather Knute Lee’s farm near Waltham, Minnesota, to Theodore and Beulah (Davis) Lee. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1956. After graduation she worked in the office as a bookkeeper for Mier-Wolf Furniture for 5 years. Beverly met the love of her life Raymond on a blind date at the Oasis. On October 1, 1961, Beverly was united in marriage to Raymond Hansen at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin and moved to their rural Austin farm where they resided for 59 years. Beverly devoted her life to being a homemaker, raising a garden, helping with farming, caring for many pets and later in life was a caregiver for Raymond. She also filled free time visiting with neighbors and friends. Beverly and Raymond enjoyed going to auction sales and hunting for bargains. She collected glassware, dolls, and teddy bears. She took great pride in decorating their home for the seasons and holidays.