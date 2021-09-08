Anti-angiogenic, apoptotic and matrix metalloproteinase inhibitory activity of ashwagandha on lung adenocarcinoma cells.

Anti-angiogenic, apoptotic and matrix metalloproteinase inhibitory activity of Withania somnifera (ashwagandha) on lung adenocarcinoma cells. INTRODUCTION: Withania somnifera belongs to the family Solanaceae, known as Queen of medicinal plants for its enormous use in the medicinal field. Traditionally ashwagandha is used to treat several neurological disorders. This study evaluates the cytotoxic, apoptotic, antiangiogenic and matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) inhibitory activity of W. somnifera on lung adenocarcinoma.