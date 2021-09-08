CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Anti-angiogenic, apoptotic and matrix metalloproteinase inhibitory activity of ashwagandha on lung adenocarcinoma cells.

By Abstract Author(s): Sajida, Ashwini Prabhu
greenmedinfo.com
 5 days ago

Anti-angiogenic, apoptotic and matrix metalloproteinase inhibitory activity of Withania somnifera (ashwagandha) on lung adenocarcinoma cells. INTRODUCTION: Withania somnifera belongs to the family Solanaceae, known as Queen of medicinal plants for its enormous use in the medicinal field. Traditionally ashwagandha is used to treat several neurological disorders. This study evaluates the cytotoxic, apoptotic, antiangiogenic and matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) inhibitory activity of W. somnifera on lung adenocarcinoma.

www.greenmedinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metalloproteinase#Adenocarcinoma#Cell Migration#Mmp#Aqueous#Cytotoxicity#Mtt#Hoechst#Icof#Ethanolic Extract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy