‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ First Look Images Revealed, Trailer Debuts This Thursday

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to enter the Matrix again! Warner Bros. launched an interactive website for The Matrix: Resurrections today, and now only does it offer new teasers for fans who decide to choose between the red and blue pills, it also confirms the first trailer will debut on Thursday!. But that’s...

