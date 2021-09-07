CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Addams Family 2’ Trailer: The Creepy & Kooky Clan Are Going Cross-Country

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople just love The Addams Family. No matter when the creepy and kooky clan of misfits arrive, whether it’s in the classic TV series, or the live-action movies, or the animated film from two years ago which made over $200M, audiences can’t get enough. And so it was a no-brainer we’d get a sequel that finds them doing, what else, going on vacation to do weird things at our national landmarks.

