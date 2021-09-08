CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

September 11: Chronology of Terror

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(All times are Eastern Standard Time) 8:45 a.m.: A hijacked passenger jet, American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston, Massachusetts, crashes into the north tower of the World Trade Center, tearing a gaping hole in the building and setting it afire. 9:03: A second hijacked airliner, United Airlines Flight 175...

Public SafetyNewsweek

Waterboarded at a CIA Black Site, the 'Number One Terrorist' Gave Up a Name

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Jordanian intelligence reported on August 24 that al Qaeda member and Palestinian national Abu Zubaydah was considering mounting attacks in the United States itself. At a time when the arrest of Zacarias Moussaoui and the search for the California duo—Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi—were going on, the new report was a major diversion.
Public SafetyNewsweek

The FBI's Bin Laden Unit Had an 'Oh, S--t' Moment, 3 Weeks Before 9/11

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. August 21: In doing research to determine who were the planners and supporters behind the attack on the USS Cole in October 2000, Margaret Gillespie, an FBI analyst detailed to the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), read a 15-month-old cable from the Bangkok station reporting that Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi had traveled from Thailand to the United States on January 15, 2000. The two were connected to Walid Mohammed bin Attash ("Khallad"), then considered to be a planner of the Yemen attack. Coincidentally, the CIA had tracked al-Mihdhar from the UAE to Malaysia, and then from Malaysia to Thailand while he was traveling with bin Attash, and the Agency requested that Thai intelligence ascertain where the two went. Thai intelligence reported back to the CIA on March 5th, but no one at the CTC took any notice of the report, the January operation long forgotten.
Greensboro, NCYes Weekly

Lockdowns and Terror: 20 years later

I was in sitting in a classroom on the Greensboro College campus when we went into lockdown. I was a junior in one of the school district’s first Middle College High School programs, and like any teenager, looking forward to the end of the school day. It was Sept. 11, 2001.
PoliticsPosted by
Reason.com

The Terror War Era

Historians would labor to explain the 1920s without reference to World War I, even if that era's Americans preferred to forget it. Same with the 1980s and Vietnam: Ronald Reagan's partisans somehow simultaneously disowned, denied, and defended Nixon-era excesses that no longer burdened them. Today, Trumpism is both the glib repudiation and the shameless vindication of Bushism.
PoliticsRecorder

My Turn: The changing face of terrorism

It’s hard to believe that an entire generation has passed since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Like most Americans, I know exactly where I was and what I was doing on that date just as Americans did in the past on Dec. 7, 1941 and Nov. 22, 1963. It was a gorgeous day with a deep blue sky. I received a round-robin about the attack from my parents who, despite living in uptown New York City, had no idea what had happened until their daughter in Leverett called to inform them. I watched television with her until I couldn’t stand it anymore and spent the afternoon regaining my sanity at the nearby Peace Pagoda.
Chicago, ILchicagocrusader.com

Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, the faces and stories of hundreds of Black victims are rarely seen and told

They were accountants, college-educated professionals, high-ranking military officers with Purple Heart medals, husbands, wives, mothers, fathers and even children. Proud citizens living the American Dream, they were also Black when they died 20 years ago on September 11, 2001. For years they led productive lives and managed successful careers before...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.

