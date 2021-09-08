Kacey Musgraves Shares Heartbreak and Healing in New Album and Film

The irreverent wit of Kacey Musgraves’ first two albums has long since given way on the last couple to an earnestness and, most of all, a gravitas about love — falling into it, on her last release, 2018’s Grammy-winning “Golden Hour,” and falling back out, in a big way, on the just-released “Star-Crossed.” She does allow herself one good laugh, though… not in the new record’s lyrics, but in its attendant merch. Fans who buy the deluxe boxed-set version of the album package will find, among its bonuses, a set of plastic press-on tears, which counts as cheeky in just about every way. It’s a meta wink at just how serious she is about feeling all the forlorn feels this time around, on an album in which Musgraves is nothing if not hardcore about going sadcore.