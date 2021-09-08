Artist Nettie Rickerson at the library

Nettie Rickerson’s artwork is on display at the Churchill County Library through October. She grew up in Fallon where she currently lives and works as an educator. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education. She is also a reiki practitioner with a small practice in Fallon. She takes pleasure in the creative process, whether that is experimenting with new types of art, cooking, canning food, or making jewelry.