Museum presents 7-part lecture series on Newlands Project

Water has been a lifeline to the Lahontan Valley since construction of the Newlands Project began more than a century ago. Construction commenced in 1903 on a project that would cover land in a four-county area and, according to the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District, provide water for 57,000 acres of irrigated land in Churchill County near Fallon and the bench lands near Fernley in Lyon County. The two other affected counties are Washoe and Storey.