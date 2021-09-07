Latest activity

A new console model means new accessories, and Hori wants to keep us covered for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model with new pouches and a playstand. This Hori Multipurpose Playstand is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite. The new Hori Playstand features several upgrades from the previously released Switch Playstand. It’s been made wider for better stability, and it can even play games in vertical mode. The previous playstand only had three adjustment levels, but this one has five at 65, 60, 50, 40, and 30-degree angle options. It also has an area to store touch pens and up to two Switch game cartridges. The Hori Multipurpose Playstand for Switch, OLED, and Lite will cost 1,780 yen (~$16.14) in Japan.
