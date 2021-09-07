Latest activity

Music is an essential part of the gaming experience. The right track can set a tone and elevate climactic moments, enhancing the game and creating memories that stick with you long after the credits. Powerful music stirs emotions and creates nostalgia for our favorite gaming moments. Nintendo is well versed in creating iconic soundtracks for its biggest franchises, and the games just wouldn’t be the same without them. Gamer or not, almost any human on Earth could recognize music from Super Mario Bros. So, what makes Nintendo’s music so special? Whether it’s the stories behind their creation, evolution over time, or what they did to define the franchise, there are endless reasons to appreciate these soundtracks and their varied music, starting off with The Legend of Zelda.

