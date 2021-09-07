Latest activity

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Enthusiast
 6 days ago

For the past twenty years, Metroid has been split into two main branches. There are the 2D games produced by Yoshio Sakamoto and the... The Pokémon Company has released the first...

This PlayStation Glitch Gave Away A Ton Of Free Games

For some lucky gamers, a glitch in the PlayStation Store briefly gave PS4 players full versions of some games after downloading the demo. First discovered by a user on ResetEra, a bug in the store allowed some PS4 owners to access games in the PS Plus Collection, a selection of PS4 games given exclusively to PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Some gamers were excited to exploit this bug in response to Sony turning its back on its biggest fans by making the PS Plus Collection a PS5 exclusive.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Kunio-kun no Sangokushi dayo revealed for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC

Arc System Works recently teased a very different Kunio-kun no Sangokushi dayo, and its platforms have been revealed as Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. The news comes from a preview of this week’s issue of Famitsu magazine. The game’s full title is Kunio-kun no Sangokushi dayo: Zeiin Shuugou!, which translates...
Nintendo Enthusiast

Sad: Capcom dev dreams he could have halted American Mega Man cover

When I think of Capcom’s mascot, I think of Mega Man. The Blue Bomber has been around since 1987 and has 11 mainline games to his name. But back when the original title came out in North America, something seemed off. And that something was the American box art cover for Mega Man. It featured a strange man donning yellow and blue armor the character does not wear. It certainly raised some eyebrows, including from former Capcom designer, Yoshiki Okamoto.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Gelatinous: Humanity Lost is a new platformer adventure for Game Boy

Indie publisher The Retro Room and game developer Steven Long have announced a brand new platformer adventure for the original Game Boy, Gelatinous: Humanity Lost, and it will be headed to Kickstarter for funding on September 16. A prototype of the game is actually already finished, so funding collected will go toward physically manufacturing it. Gelatinous: Humanity Lost is inspired by Castlevania, Mega Man, and Metroid, and its Kickstarter trailer teases seven areas to explore in glorious Game Boy detail, including “a journey through Aztec pyramids, into forgotten laboratories, down a dangerous jungle river, and right into the belly of a beast.”
Nintendo Enthusiast

Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi are getting Mystery Gift events

Last year, Japanese Pokémon players were able to download a special “Dada Zarude” by watching Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle in theaters. The twenty-third Pokémon movie is finally coming to the West, and so is its starring Mythical Pokémon. International players were previously able to snag a normal Zarude last year… but this one has a scarf. The Pokémon Company has also announced that a Shiny Celebi event is on the way too! Here are the official descriptions for both:
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Unite update buffs make Blissey even more egg-cellent

Pokémon Unite players always ask for buffs, nerfs, and everything in-between, but the star Pokémon and only Pokémon to get buffed in the latest update is the Supporter Blissey. The update (Ver. 1.1.1.8) is mostly about Blissey, who was added last month as the game’s fourth Supporter character. Blissey excels...
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo ordered hundreds of Metroid Prime Trilogy text edits to harmonize the canon

For the past twenty years, Metroid has been split into two main branches. There are the 2D games produced by Yoshio Sakamoto and the Prime games, made by Retro Studios and generally produced by Kensuke Tanabe. This has led to the misconception that the team in Japan doesn’t consider the plot of the Metroid Prime Trilogy important or even canon. Sakamoto has dispelled this notion in the past, stating that he advised on Prime‘s story, but the connections between the teams go deeper than that.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Final Fantasy VII Remake concept art shows a young Tseng from the Turks

Square Enix has revealed a never-before-seen Final Fantasy VII Remake concept art that shows what Tseng from the Turks looked like in his younger days. Tseng is the stern leader of Turks, the shady investigation unit for the Shinra Electric Power Company in Final Fantasy VII. He also played a big role in the prequel, Before Crisis -Final Fantasy VII-, when he was just a rookie member of the Turks. He’s a no-nonsense guy but occasionally shows a temperamental side and has even delayed his mission of capturing Aerith for a long time after developing special feelings for her.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle trailer & Netflix release date revealed

The Pokémon Company has released the first official trailer for Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, the 23rd animated film in the franchise, and revealed an October 8, 2021 release date for the film on Netflix. This release is worldwide except for in Japan, China, and Korea. Musical artist Cyn, who contributed “Wonderful” to the “Pokémon 25” anniversary festivities, has also contributed two original songs to this movie, “Always Safe” and “No Matter What.”
Nintendo Enthusiast

Getting introspective with Nintendo’s best music, Part 1: The Legend of Zelda

Music is an essential part of the gaming experience. The right track can set a tone and elevate climactic moments, enhancing the game and creating memories that stick with you long after the credits. Powerful music stirs emotions and creates nostalgia for our favorite gaming moments. Nintendo is well versed in creating iconic soundtracks for its biggest franchises, and the games just wouldn’t be the same without them. Gamer or not, almost any human on Earth could recognize music from Super Mario Bros. So, what makes Nintendo’s music so special? Whether it’s the stories behind their creation, evolution over time, or what they did to define the franchise, there are endless reasons to appreciate these soundtracks and their varied music, starting off with The Legend of Zelda.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Toy Soldiers HD release date delayed again with new gameplay trailer

Last month, Toy Soldiers HD received a trailer that delayed its release date a bit. Today, publisher Accelerate Games and developer Signal Studios released a longer Toy Soldiers HD gameplay trailer that delays the release date again a little more — now landing on September 30, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (and playable via backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). The reason for the delay is that there are a “few more details to fine-tune” prior to the first-party certification process, which no one will be upset with — players would much rather play a game that’s good.
Nintendo Enthusiast

World War Z Nintendo Switch release date trailer offers November carnage

Publisher Focus Entertainment (formerly Focus Home Interactive) and developer Saber Interactive have announced a November 2, 2021 release date for World War Z on Nintendo Switch, and it has a trailer with an F-word in it to indicate kids shouldn’t be playing it. The video game is inspired by the 2013 Brad Pitt zombie movie and has been played by more than 15 million players to date across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One since its launch in 2019. World War Z is available to preorder now digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop and physically at some retailers for $39.99. A World War Z Deluxe Edition also retails for $49.99 (including on the eShop) and includes “28 unique bonus items including special character outfits, weapon skins, and variants.”
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Playstand and pouches revealed by Hori

A new console model means new accessories, and Hori wants to keep us covered for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model with new pouches and a playstand. This Hori Multipurpose Playstand is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite. The new Hori Playstand features several upgrades from the previously released Switch Playstand. It’s been made wider for better stability, and it can even play games in vertical mode. The previous playstand only had three adjustment levels, but this one has five at 65, 60, 50, 40, and 30-degree angle options. It also has an area to store touch pens and up to two Switch game cartridges. The Hori Multipurpose Playstand for Switch, OLED, and Lite will cost 1,780 yen (~$16.14) in Japan.
Nintendo Enthusiast

UnMetal is a comedic Metal Gear clone headed to Switch this month

Publisher Versus Evil and developer Unepic_Fran will bring 2D stealth action game UnMetal to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a release date of September 28, 2021. UnMetal is an extremely blatant Metal Gear clone, even down to the graphical style, but its release date trailer does seem to tease a few twists with its gameplay mechanics. (You might dress up as a giant piece of cheese? Maybe?) The premise is that protagonist Jesse Fox has been imprisoned in a secret military base for a crime he didn’t commit, and now he needs to sneak, shoot, and improvise his way to freedom.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay showcase has Wolverine vs. Sabretooth

Marvel, publisher 2K, and developer Firaxis Games have presented a 20-minute gameplay showcase for card-based tactical game Marvel’s Midnight Suns, showing off some basic gameplay mechanics and a showdown between Wolverine and Sabretooth. Producer Caroline Guevara, Creative Director Jake Solomon, and Franchise Producer Garth DeAngelis appeared at the showcase to discuss it all.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nostalgia: Lego announces a new set based on Super Mario 64

Nintendo properties fit together nicely with Lego products. Whether it be a concept or a reality, sets are often wonderous to the eye. Lego and Nintendo are combining forces once more, as the two companies announced a nostalgic set from 1996. The buildable Lego Super Mario 64 ? Block will be available on October 1 and contain four locations from the iconic video game.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pokémon Evolutions Episode 1 brings Sword and Shield’s ending to life

Last week, we reported on a new Pokémon web series heading to YouTube for free. Pokémon Evolutions is a series of animated shorts highlighting key moments in Pokémon history. The series will take us to all eight regions, and Episode 1: The Champion is kicking things off in Galar, the setting of the most recent games. Relive the exciting final moments of Pokémon Sword and Shield, including Leon’s showdown with Eternatus! Check it out by clicking below.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Tales of series producer is thinking about the next remake and remaster

The next “Mothership” Tales of game in Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise will release tomorrow, and series producer Yusuke Tomizawa is already thinking about the next remake and remaster. Tomizawa hinted at what’s coming in an interview with 4Gamer. Here’s our translation of the snippet from the interview:. 4Gamer: We’re...
