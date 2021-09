The Altavista Colonels picked up their first win of the young season this past Friday night as they welcomed the Prince Edward Eagles to English Stadium, coming away with an emphatic 37-0 victory. After a scoreless first quarter in which both defenses refused to give up an inch, the Colonels got on the board early in the second period as kicker Eli Shubert nailed a 32-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. The Colonels’ defense came up big before the half as freshman LaDanian Stone recovered a fumble to set up a 1-yard TD plunge by quarterback Jordan Pippen while running back Makel Stone added a two-point conversion to extend the lead to 11-0 heading into halftime.

