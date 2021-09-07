Letter To The Editor

In times of crisis, patriotism unites us. We put our differences aside to help our countrymen in need. Perhaps the greatest example of patriotism was September 11th, 2001. A day of tragedy and despair also serves as a vivid display of American patriotism. Heroic acts were everywhere to be seen that day. Firefighters running into burning buildings, the passengers on Flight 93 giving their lives to save the lives of others, volunteers who flooded ground zero to help in any way they could, and millions of Americans who donated blood and held candlelight vigils to honor the fallen.