CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Victoria Bailey to Release New Single, “Queen of the Rodeo,” on September 24th

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBailey to perform at AmericanaFest later in September. Her music has been called: “…a country romp” (PopMatters.com),. “storytelling soul-twang” (Cowboys & Indians),. “sawdust thick, whiskey-smooth” (Americana Highways),. and “a full package of country music goodness” (Saving Country Music) Huntington Beach, CA-based classic country singer-songwriter Victoria Bailey is releasing a brand...

www.thecountrynote.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Rodeo Queen#Dj#Music Video#Americanafest#Cowboys Indians#Americana Highways#Country Music#Rock Ridge Music#The Band#Red Wine#Californian#Scooter Brown Band#Covid#Theboot Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy