Victoria Bailey to Release New Single, “Queen of the Rodeo,” on September 24th

Bailey to perform at AmericanaFest later in September. Her music has been called: “…a country romp” (PopMatters.com),. “storytelling soul-twang” (Cowboys & Indians),. “sawdust thick, whiskey-smooth” (Americana Highways),. and “a full package of country music goodness” (Saving Country Music) Huntington Beach, CA-based classic country singer-songwriter Victoria Bailey is releasing a brand...