Michigan State

Thousands Without Power in Southwest Michigan After Tuesday Night Storm

By Dana Marshall
1049 The Edge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen will your power be restored? We have estimates for Michigan outages. A brief, yet strong storm knocked out power all over Southwest Michigan Tuesday night. Heavy winds brought large tree limbs down, bringing powerlines with them causing wide spread power outages through out the state. Consumers Energy is currently dealing with a total of 983 separate outages affecting over 50,500 customers as of 6 A.M. on Wednesday, September 8th. That was a much larger number Tuesday evening, as crews have been working hard around the clock to restore power.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden steps into legal fight with vaccine mandates

President Biden is barreling toward a fight with GOP-led states over his mandate for many private businesses to require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden on Thursday announced the sweeping rule, which applies to businesses with 100 or more workers, and issued similar requirements for most federal employees and for health care settings that receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for fresh nuclear talks with U.S.

VIENNA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West. International Atomic Energy Agency...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says

JERUSALEM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said. Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates. read more.

