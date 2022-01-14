ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Customer Walks Into Store, Sees Bear Eat Candy, and Gets Out Fast!

By Joe Shelton
 6 days ago
Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

Anyone with a sweet tooth knows that if you have to go too long without candy you're likely to do something foolish, like break into a convenience store and eat sugary sweets right out of the box, wrappers and all.

We don't know about you, but every time we've done that it's gotten us in considerable trouble.

But then, we're not a giant bear.

Filmed in a Juneau, AK, in a Thibodeau's Liquor Store (did the bear get into the booze next?), the video shows a surprisingly big black bear ambling calmly through the place, slowly deciding what he wants.  He settles, ultimately, on what look like they might be Lindsor chocolate truffles (for the sake of accuracy, the people commenting call them peanut butter cups, but we at Distinctly Montana can spot a peanut butter cup from a mile away).  Something candy, at any rate.

Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

But the best part is when some thirsty Juneau resident pulls right up to the door, opens it, and immediately gets the hell out upon realizing that that big customer at the counter isn't a man in a shaggy fur coat, but a big ole' bear.

Once the customer's gone, the bear goes back for a few more pieces of candy and then lopes down the liquor aisle.  The last noise on the video is the 'ding-dong' of the side-door's motion detector as the bear wanders back out into the Alaskan night.

We wonder if they set up a credit account for the bear - it doesn't look like he paid!

See the whole video below!

