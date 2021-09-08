CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casas del Toqui 2018 Court Rollan Genus Alto Totihue Red (Cachapoal Valley)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm black fruit aromas are leathery and round, with a slight green note in the middle coming from the 82% Carmenère in this blend with Syrah. A full, chunky palate can best be described as voluminous, while this tastes of toasty oak, ultraripe blackberry and dark chocolate. A deep and dense finish confirms that this is more about ripeness and power than elegance. Drink through 2024. Michael Schachner.

