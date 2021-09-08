CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for Media & Social Impact's Report on Journalism Asks, Who's Holding Documentary to Account?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe need for journalism about documentary filmmaking has never been greater. But this work is underfunded, undervalued, too little and too white, says a new report from American University’s Center for Media & Social Impact. A big part of the problem is that documentary filmmakers have never established any shared standards for journalists to hold them to.

Anthony Bourdain
Morgan Neville
#Arts Journalism#Roadrunner#The Ford Foundation#Bipoc
Chancellor's Report: Journalism & The Importance Of Accurate, Accessible, And Balanced Information

On this Chancellor’s Report we’ll talk about the important role journalists play to ensure citizens have the information they need—and that the information is accurate, accessible, and balanced with respect to equity and diversity. Joining Chancellor Mone are guests Betsy Brenner, former President and Publisher, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Mark Kass, editor-in-chief, Milwaukee Business Journal, Carole Meekins, TMJ4 anchor; and Georgia Pabst, documentarian and former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter.
Social media's 'grandfluencers' debunking aging myths

A growing number of senior citizens are taking to social media because they have something to say and they want to be represented. Some have amassed thousands of followers. (Sept. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Outfest Documentary Lineup A Reminder of LGBTQ Resilience

Each year, Outfest, the Los Angeles LGBTQ film festival, hosts some of the best queer and transgender cinema in the world. It’s a chance to catch films that were misunderstood by straight programmers or rejected by festivals because they were “niche.” But more than any of that, festivals like Outfest provide a much-needed space for community, both for filmmakers and enthusiasts. This year, more than ever, we needed this space to celebrate the stories that don’t fit neatly in a box and reject straight sensibilities.
The Review’s Review: Social Media in Reverse

Many artists are in some sense cannibals, but the filmmaker Caveh Zahedi takes it further than most. The initial premise of his brilliantly deranged series The Show about the Show was that each episode would be about the making of the one before it (so Episode 1 follows Zahedi’s travails in selling the show’s pilot, Episode 2 reveals what went wrong behind the scenes of Episode 1, and so on). When a moment hadn’t been caught on camera, he’d ask everyone to re-create it; if someone refused to repeat the embarrassing thing they’d said, he’d cast an actor to play them instead. The recursive formula broke down with Season 2, which focuses on the demise of Zahedi’s marriage, thanks to his maniacal exploitation of it during Season 1 (the divorce negotiations required that he replace his children with animations on The Show). It’s all fascinating to watch—like social media in reverse, where everything a normal person wants to hide is on seemingly unfiltered display. Zahedi now has nine days left on Kickstarter to raise enough money to finish seasons 3 and 4, and for ten thousand dollars, he’s prepared to make a short film about you; viewers of the first two seasons might feel we’d pay nearly that much to stay off-screen. —Lidija Haas.
Is There Free Speech on Social Media?

Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are at the center of debates about the integrity of U.S. elections and the limits of free speech. Are these platforms responsible for policing disinformation? What free-speech rights should citizens, journalists, and politicians have online?. Sohrab Ahmari is the op-ed editor of the...
New faculty interview: Christopher Harris

Christopher Harris, global and international studies assistant professor, studies Black political thought, Black culture, Black aesthetics, and Black social movements. His work aims to understand the political lives, thought, and cultures of the Black diaspora and the underlying social forces that shape them. His forthcoming book, To Build a Black...
Auchter's Art: News media vs. social media

In the olden days (you know, only a couple of decades ago), editorial cartoonists could draw a guy in a frumpled suit and trench coat wearing a fedora with a card reading "PRESS" sticking out of the band to represent the news media. Maybe holding a pencil and notepad. Or a camera with an absurdly large flash. And it would be universally recognized as a journalist. Well, a newspaper reporter, but those were pretty much the same thing.
Reflection on 9-11 at Hartford Seminary And Our Commitment to Building Interfaith Understanding

On September 11, 2001, our world changed. That Tuesday has affected everyone around the world in ways that are still being felt. I was living in Cairo, Egypt in September 2001. I had just come in the early afternoon from teaching when I received a phone call. “Turn on the TV.” We watched on Egyptian TV, which was streaming CNN International, as the towers collapsed. The whole world saw it.
Why A Facebook Watchdog Group Is Cheering A Law That Could Hurt Journalists

In the extended universe of the techlash, the Real Facebook Oversight Board presents itself as the Avengers. The members of the group, described on its website as a “‘Brains Trust’ to respond to the critical threats posed by Facebook’s unchecked power,” were summoned from the four corners of the internet by Carole Cadwalladr, the activist British journalist who broke the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
American Public Media Taps Neal Scarbrough To Lead ‘Marketplace.’

Neal Scarbrough joins American Public Media’s “Marketplace” as VP/GM. At “Marketplace,” which is billed as the largest business news franchise in the country, Scarbrough will oversee a team of broadcast and digital journalists, editors and producers across radio and on demand in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, London and Shanghai.
