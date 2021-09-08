Mosquito Sample Tests Positive for WNV; Ground Spraying Scheduled for Impacted Area

Dallas County Health and Human Services has confirmed a West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample in Cedar Hill and will treat the impacted area (east of US Hwy. 67 and north of W. Parkerville Road). Ground spraying for the area is scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights, September 10 and 11, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., depending on weather conditions. Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area.