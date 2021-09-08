CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Exploring the Ithaca area’s brunch scene for 2021

By Mark H. Anbinder
14850.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, 14850 Dining exploring the Ithaca area’s weekend brunch scene, after a year that has left many eateries with reduced hours or days of operation. Parrilla, the new restaurant at the RaNic Golf Club that’s open to everyone, has a straightforward brunch menu with eggs benedict and an excellent pain perdu style french toast, but also adds creative specials like pastrami hash, salmon cakes, and more, alongside novel mimosa variations. For a little while longer, take advantage of their outdoor seating.

