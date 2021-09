On Aug. 31, 2021, the world lost Colby Hoffman. Colby was born Oct. 24, 1984. He spread smiles, with his rapping, dancing, fun movie nights and impeccable Dad impressions. He loved going to the gym, listening to music, shopping, spending time with family and being Ghetto Santa. Colby took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was straight fire: sports jerseys and more bling than Liberace.