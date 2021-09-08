AMA Releases 2022 CPT Code Set

Innovative work to meet the urgent public health need for streamlined reporting and tracking of COVID-19 vaccinations is presented in today's release of the 2022 Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code set published by the American Medical Association (AMA). The annual update to the CPT code set incorporates a series of 15 vaccine-specific codes that are the model for efficiently reporting and tracking immunizations and administrative services against the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).