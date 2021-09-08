Alumnus secures PGA card at the Korn Ferry Championship

Justin Lower ‘11, former four-time All-American, won his first ever PGA card at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship - Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. On Lower’s last round of the event, Sunday, September 5, it all came down to the last hole. He needed to make par in order to secure the final spot on the PGA tour. Lower got up-and-down with a pure chip shot, leaving him a short putt to lock in par. This tied him for 15th place, and gave Lower the 25th spot in the lineup for the Final 25. His four tournament scores were: 70 - 70 - 68 - 71, giving him a solid negative nine finish.