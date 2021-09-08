SecRSL: Security Separation Logic for C11 Release-Acquire Concurrency (Extended version with technical appendices)
We present Security Relaxed Separation Logic (SecRSL), a separation logic for proving information-flow security of C11 programs in the Release-Acquire fragment with relaxed accesses. SecRSL is the first security logic that (1) supports weak-memory reasoning about programs in a high-level language; (2) inherits separation logic's virtues of compositional, local reasoning about (3) expressive security policies like value-dependent classification.arxiv.org
