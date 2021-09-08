FAO is “working against time” on climate change, Director-General emphasizes

QU Dongyu participates in consultation with Members on developing a new FAO thematic climate change strategy. 8 September 2021, Rome - Sustainable agri-food systems are a "critical part of the actions and solutions" to the climate crisis, food insecurity and biodiversity loss, which are global crises the world is facing today, Director-General QU Dongyu told Members of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) today.