PITTSBURGH – Carlow University women's volleyball swept Penn State Greater Allegheny, 3-0, at home Tuesday. The Celtics (4-0) won, 25-14, 25-21 and 28-26 over the Nittany Lions (3-2). Javonna Perkins swung on 13 kills with three solo blocks and three block assists to lead the Celtics. Meghan Alexander added 23...