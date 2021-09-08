CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metabolic control during the neonatal period in phenylketonuria: associations with childhood IQ

By Geertje B. Liemburg
 5 days ago

In phenylketonuria, treatment and subsequent lowering of phenylalanine levels usually occur within the first month of life. This study investigated whether different indicators of metabolic control during the neonatal period were associated with IQ during late childhood/early adolescence. Methods. Overall phenylalanine concentration during the first month of life (total “area...

