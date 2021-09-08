Click-evoked auditory brainstem responses and autism spectrum disorder: a meta-analytic investigation of disorder specificity
Click-evoked auditory brainstem response (ABR) alterations are associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), but the specificity of these findings to the disorder is unclear. We therefore performed a meta-analysis on ABRs and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a neurodevelopmental disorder that shares some etiologic and symptom overlap with ASD. Methods. Seven papers...www.nature.com
