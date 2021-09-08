Modified Atkins diet for drug-resistant epilepsy and the risk of urolithiasis

Ketogenic diet (KD) is widely used for drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE). The study was designed to evaluate one of the risk factors for development of renal calculi with KD. Twenty patients with DRE on Modified Atkins diet (MAD) were subjected to full history and laboratory investigations, including microscopic urine analysis, urinary calcium after overnight fasting, and calcium/creatinine ratio, as well as pelviabdominal ultrasound. Frequency and severity of seizures assessed by Chalfont severity score were recorded. All assessment measures were repeated after 3 and 6 months of KD therapy.