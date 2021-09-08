CVC to Host Study Circles That Will Focus on Mental Health

The Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College is inviting the community to be a part of Study Circles, a conversation about mental health to create community-led solutions, raise awareness, break down misperceptions, promote understanding and address needs. According to the CVC, the kickoff event entitled “Laying the Foundation for the Conversations,” will be held Wednesday, September 29, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Sue Henry Auditorium at Sheridan High School.