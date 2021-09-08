CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan County, WY

CVC to Host Study Circles That Will Focus on Mental Health

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College is inviting the community to be a part of Study Circles, a conversation about mental health to create community-led solutions, raise awareness, break down misperceptions, promote understanding and address needs. According to the CVC, the kickoff event entitled “Laying the Foundation for the Conversations,” will be held Wednesday, September 29, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the Sue Henry Auditorium at Sheridan High School.

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Sheridan County, WY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvc#Sheridan College#Sheridan High School#The Study Circles#An Action Forum#The Sheridan County Ymca

Comments / 0

Community Policy