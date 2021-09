Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are going to be parents!. Mulaney, 39, announced the news during Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, September 7. “You’ve had a year,” Meyers said, to which Mulaney replied, “I packed a lot into this…Is it September now? I went to rehab [last] September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler].”