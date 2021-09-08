CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Jim Garrison

Idaho Mountain Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Garrison passed away peacefully in his home early Monday morning, Aug. 23, 2021. He was 83. His family spent the weekend with him. Jim spent his engineering career in aeronautical and aerospace. After his retirement, he took up boating and spent half a dozen summers going to Southeast Alaska; where he and his wife enjoyed fishing, crabbing and shrimping on their boat, “Evening Star.” Winters were always spent skiing Bald Mountain. When his boating years were finished, he added golfing to his summers.

www.mtexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Garrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

WICK, Dennis

Dennis Wick, aka Talmidge Muckle, aka Cratic Flornoy, aka Sneed Hern, aka Carl LaFong. If you've ever dined on Smale's Pretzels, Marion's Pizza, or circus waffles with any of the above individuals, then we are speaking of the same man. Dennis joined his wife Alice Faye Trimble Wick and others...
Obituarieshhjonline.com

James "Jim" Coleman

He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who was loved by his family, admired as a friend, respected as an entrepreneur, and valued as an active member of the community. Jim had an undeniable wit and keen sense of humor that shone through his reserved and soft-spoken demeanor. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and one could often find him playing racquetball at the Macon Health Club. Jim graduated from Perry High School (1966), earned a Bachelor of Science (1970) and a Master of Education (1976) at Georgia Southwestern University, and obtained his Specialist in Education (1985) at Georgia State University. His passion for education and advocacy for life-long learning was evident through service as an educator for over 20 years before starting his successful real estate investment company (Coleman Properties, Inc). Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Polly Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Clance Coleman; sister, Kay Brock; daughter, Leslie Dziedzic and her husband, Patrick; two grandsons, Coleman and Tanner Dziedzic; daughter, Elizabeth McCollam and her husband, Stewart; two grandsons, Aiden and Noah McCollam; son, Wright Coleman.
ObituariesPosted by
The Guardian

Kingsley Williams obituary

My friend Kingsley Williams, who has died aged 94, was a solicitor who served on a number of public bodies in the Hampshire area from 1960 onwards. He was chair and pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton’s board of governors (which he chaired from 1987-1999), chair of governors of the Winchester School of Art (being something of a scholar in renaissance art himself), chair of the Labour party’s regional council for the south east, and – in what was perhaps the position that mattered most to his loyal political heart – chair of the Wessex health authority for many years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy