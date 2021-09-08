STUFF WE LIKE: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

From SpeakEasy Stage to the stage at the Freedom Rally with Immortal Technique. Brookline Arts Center (BAC) presents an Artist Talk with Chanel Thervil. “Chanel Thervil is a Haitian American artist and educator that uses varying combinations of abstraction and portraiture to convene communal dialogue around culture, social issues, and existential questions. Her work is featured in the current show, tacit facit…small & mighty, on view now at the Beacon Street Gallery. Curated by Camilo Alvarez, the show stays true to Alvarez’s mission to explore the diversity of cultures and voices that continually shape contemporary art and ideas today. Featuring a mix of local and internationally acclaimed artists from New York to California and abroad, the group show explores themes of race, gender, class, and cultural identity. The show highlights rising stars in the art world, while also redefining the work of established artists through Lorna Simpson’s prolific photographs and Carrie Mae Weems’ multi-media work.”