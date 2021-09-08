Initial reports of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant (B.1.617.2 lineage) in Bangladeshi patients: Risks of cross-border transmission from India

Md. Shazid Hasan and Md. Tanvir Islam contributed equally to this study. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) has emerged as a global pandemic, causing 3.5 million deaths until May 1, 2021.1-3 The resurgence of the new mutating variants has led to an increase in the number of infections exacerbating the death toll in several countries of the world, making vaccination strategies unworthy.4-7 World health organization (WHO) declares several variants as the “variant of concern” and Indian variants (Delta variants) are one of them.8 In India, the second wave started in March 2021, and by the end of April, they became the first country to report 400 000 cases every 24 hours, and the emerged new variants have played as key infectious agents.9 As of May 5, 2021, India has 20 282 833 confirmed cases with a death toll of 222 408.10 Due to the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, many countries have imposed a travel ban to and from India to stop the spread of the new variants.11 Bangladesh also closed its border for 14 days from April 25, 2021 and extended the border closure for another 2 weeks on May 8, 2021 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India.12, 13 Bangladesh, as a neighboring country of India, initiated the monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 variants among the travelers returning from India. The Government of Bangladesh (GoB) was imposing the policy of institutional quarantine of 14 days. All travelers were screened for COVID-19 diagnostic test by RT-PCR, and the positive cases were screened SARS-CoV-2 variants at the Genome Centre of Jashore University of Science and Technology (GC, JUST). On May 6, a total of the first 16 samples of the travelers returning from India were tested, in which three samples were found positive by RT-PCR using a commercial kit from Sansure Biotech Co., Ltd (China).