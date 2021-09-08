CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCTF Game of the Week: Midwestern State vs No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce

By Cory Hogue
texasfootball.com
Cover picture for the articleWhen: 6 p.m. Saturday at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Broadcast: www.lonestarconferencenetwork.com/tamuc/ (PPV) The Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce achieved a program first last week earning its first win over No. 12 Colorado State-Pueblo in three tries. The Lions won a defensive battle on the road in a gale force wind and let the country know they were serious national title contenders this year.

