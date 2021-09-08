Never Forget - 9/11/2001

As we approach the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 - we ask that you take time this week to reflect on the unfathomable loss our country experienced in one short day...and the countless families whose lives were changed forever. May we never forget what happened...and may we never waiver in our unity as Americans. Please join us on Friday, September 10th, 2021 at 6pm in Town Center Park to pay tribute to those we lost. God Bless AMERICA!