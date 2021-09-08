CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa State publishes more articles Open Access than Closed for the sixth consecutive year

By Eric Schares
iastate.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the sixth consecutive year, the majority of scholarly outputs coming from Iowa State University have been published Open Access (OA), making these works freely available for anyone in the world with an internet connection. This rise in researchers making their work open is in accordance with Iowa State University’s land-grant mission to create, share, and apply knowledge to make Iowa and the world a better place. Further, it reflects the growing support available for OA at Iowa State University.

