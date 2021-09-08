Poly’s Upper School Students Sign Up for Clubs and Activities

Poly’s Upper School students recently signed up for the clubs and activities of their choosing at the annual Club Fair. Some of the offerings include Robotics club, Engineering, Model UN, Asian American Alliance, Black Student Union, Neurodiversity Club, Women’s Service League, Queer Straight Alliance, Urban Gardening, Debate Club, Women in Stem, Sustainability Club, Girls Who Code, Hiking Club, and many, many more. Joining student organization presents many opportunities to learn more about yourself, your goals, and your strengths. You can learn from how other students handle certain situations and test your current knowledge and you can learn how to work with a team, which is a very essential skill for any career.