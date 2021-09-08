CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Buss Premiere ‘Live at Dežolation Fest’ Video

By Craig Campbell
theobelisk.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrieste, Italy, raw heavy rock three-piece Buss are currently at work on their full-length debut, impending for next year. That’s good news for anyone who heard their self-titled EP (review here) last year and thought to themselves they could do with more. I count myself in that number. It was right on earlier this year when they posted a couple live songs filmed on what looked like a nice patio, and the clip below for the Leaf Hound cover “Freelance Fiend” and the band’s own new song “Astrosatan,” filmed at Dežolation Fest follows in a similar spirit.

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olation#European Union#Rock Band#Rocket Panda Management#Eu#Bootleg Theater#Trackback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
New York City, NYbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Simple Song" by Lila Blue

You can tell when you’re listening to an artist who has no choice but to express themselves through song. They’re not merely drawn to music, it’s their destiny. They have no choice in the matter. Such is the case with New York-based singer-songwriter Lila Blue. Exuding a wisdom well beyond...
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: “Hollow Man” by Alex E.T.

Los Angeles artist Alex E.T. releases the first single from her debut album The Ashes on Friday. “Hollow Man” builds on a steady finger-picked guitar figure that blooms into a heavy fuzz riff, as Alex’s powerful voice weaves a mysterious tale. There are echoes of Stevie Nicks-era Fleetwood Mac – in some ways it’s the grungier cousin to “Gold Dust Woman.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: ĠENN Debut New Video For “Catalyst”

Brighton-based outfit ĠENN shared their debut EP Liminal earlier this year, introducing the world to their stridently political and powerfully personal genre-blending style. It proved to be a chaotic ride, taking cues from ‘90s alt rock and post punk and filtering them through experimental and psychedelic textures, reportedly influenced by bands like Metronomy, LCD Soundsystem, Captain Beefheart, and Warpaint. The band released “Catalyst,” one of the record’s highlights, as a single last week and now the band is back with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.
MusicantiMUSIC

Robert Jon & The Wreck Premiere 'Everyday' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck have shared the official music video for their new single, "Everyday", which is a track from their new studio album, "Shine A Light On Me Brother". The new album is set to hit stores this Friday, September 3rd. Frontman Robert Jon Burrison had this to say about the new single, "'Everyday' is an all-out good-time jam track that was born out of frustration due to lack of freedoms that we had grown used to pre-pandemic and were subsequently denied during lockdown.
MusicantiMUSIC

Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video

Johnny Marr has released a music video for his new single "Spirit, Power And Soul", which is the first track that he has shared from his forthcoming solo album. Marr had this to say about the new song, "Spirit, Power And Soul is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words... an electro soul anthem."
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Video Premiere: Max Wolf “Children on the Street” (2021)

Melbourne producer Max Wolf recently released his anthemic “Children on the Street”. It’s a pulsating, high-energy track reflecting the visceral rage against a system that doesn’t adequately support the youth. We are thrilled to have the premiere of the video for the track, which is as captivating as the song is powerful.
Musictheobelisk.net

Wang Wen Premiere “A Beach Bum” Official Live Video; 100,000 Whys Reissue out Sept. 24

Wang Wen will re-release their 11th studio full-length, 100,000 Whys, on Sept. 24 through Pelagic Records. Of the eight inclusions on the 62-minute offering, “A Beach Bum” — a live video for which premieres below — is among the most urgent. Its linear build pays off in a fashion more weighted than much of what surrounds in cuts like “The Ghost” or “If Tomorrow Comes” earlier or the soft keyboard-driven “Lonely Bird” after, but the aspect draws the material together across the span of diverse arrangements is a thoughtful delivery of individualized textures the likes of which a band might only be able to hone, say, after more than two decades and across 11 albums, and an obvious commitment to sonic exploration. As a result, the repeating key lines of “Lonely Bird” are no less evocative than the ringing telephone (in ear sound, like you’re waiting for someone to pick up) in “A Beach Bum.”
Musicthecountrynote.com

Exclusive Music Video Premiere: Creed Fisher’s “High on the Bottle”

Experience. It’s one of the necessary factors of being a great storyteller. Good, bad, success, failure – each add a layer to one’s life, creating the groundwork for the ability to connect with an audience. Creed Fisher is one of those storytellers. When his success in football from childhood through minor leagues came to an end, the Odessa, TX native found himself also closing the book on his 12-year marriage. It was at that point that music “found him,” and he hasn’t slowed down since. Writings songs that represent the working man and honors those who have given their lives for our freedoms, Fisher’s authenticity connects with his fans on a deep, relatable level. In addition to being on the road more than off, Fisher has released three albums and is set to release his fourth – Whiskey and the Dog – later this year. He delivered the album’s lead single “Jesus, Haggard & Jones” this past July and today he’s releasing his latest “High on the Bottle” as well as the music video premiering exclusively with The Country Note.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Guitar Gabby premieres new video for grungy single The Dead Pool

Guitar Gabby – singer, songwriter, guitarist, manager, lawyer and leader of BIPOC female collective The TxLips Band – today premieres her new video for The Dead Pool, taken from last year’s Musicology record. The track smolders with alt-rock intensity, driven by punchy powerchords and Gabby’s vocal, delay-laden leads. Yet while...
Musictheprp.com

Signs Of The Swarm Premiere “Death Whistle” Video

Signs Of The Swarm have premiered their new track “Death Whistle” from their approaching new album “Absolvere“, due out September 24th on Unique Leader. The track arrives with the below accompanying music video. Vocalist David Simonich said of song itself:. “‘Death Whistle‘ is a conceptual piece inspired by the ancient...
Navarre, FLssrnews.com

Local Duo’s Video Premiers Monday on The Country Network

Florida Panhandle musicians Jessie Ritter and Austin Forman recently teamed up to perform an original song, “The One Who Cares the Least,” which was co-written by Forman and Bobby Walkup of Navarre. The video premiers at 8:40 a.m., Monday, September 6 on The Country Network (TCN). Ritter in 2018 beat...
MoviesBoston Herald

A troubled world takes center stage in 2 Venice fest premieres

VENICE, Italy — Our troubled world remained the focus of a pair of world premieres Thursday at the Venice Film Festival. Two celebrated veteran auteurs offer character portraits that illuminate hearts of darkness with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as toxic masculinity incarnate and Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” with Oscar Isaac’s gambler haunted by his Mideast military past.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Phantom Limb Shares New Single and Video, “Dumbo Returns”

This fall, Birmingham-based band Phantom Limb is back with their new LP, Pastoral, an exploration of the rural South of singer/songwriter Andrew Laningham’s youth. Blending indie pop hooks with fascinating electronic textures and samples, Laningham explores a full vision of his childhood locale, both in its idyllic beauty and underlying pains.
Musictheprp.com

Iron Maiden Premiere “Stratego” Music Video

Iron Maiden have premiered the official music video for the song “Stratego” off of their newly released album “Senjutsu“. The band had Gustaf Holtenäs direct this clip, which they have debuted via Adult Swim.
New York City, NYbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Ghosts of New York State" by Star Rover

Sometimes the term ‘homegrown’ gives the connotation that something – a product, a person, a company, a band – rely on this specifically to grow at the local (or on any level). Sometimes it simply means exactly what it says and that a band (in this case) actually is “much bigger” than can be contained by one city… they are part of something bigger. Especially in the arts, that something bigger is often linked to the cosmic forces at work in the creation of beautiful art or music.
ComicsAnime News Network

Tabi-Hani Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Winter 2021 Premiere

The official YouTube channel for Studio hb's original Tabi-Hani anime project began streaming a teaser video on Friday revealing the project's winter 2021 premiere. The video featuring scenes from Kyoto states that the anime project will be a series of shorts. The channel also streamed a radio commercial narrated by...
Musictheobelisk.net

Lydsyn Release Debut Single “Kat Ser Kat”; Video Posted

Lydsyn is the new trio fronted by Uffe Lorenzen, who’s probably still best known as Lorenzo Woodrose of Baby Woodrose fame. The Danish psych figurehead has spent the last several years doing solo releases, but the classic-style of Lydsyn‘s debut single “Kat Ser Kat” suits his songwriting style, and it’s by no means his first time working with Palle Demant — who plays bass in the band and directed the video you’ll find at the bottom of this post — in one capacity or another.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Lower Than Low" by Roses & Revolutions

A long and restless night is a fitting metaphor for the last year, as the world experienced a collective warping of time and place. Doing what artists do best, indie-pop duo Roses & Revolutions transformed their dystopian feelings into a thing of beauty. Their newest EP Midnight Monsters arrives on...
Musictheobelisk.net

Caustic Casanova Post “Memory King” Video

Capitol City heavy rockers Caustic Casanova released God How I Envy the Deaf (review here) the better part of two years ago. If you were wondering — or, I guess, if you weren’t — it’s still awesome. The underrated D.C. outfit would have probably informed you of that in-person while playing on any number of tours throughout the last year and a half supporting the LP, but, well, you know. I’m pretty sure you were aware of what was happening during that time, what continues to be happening, and what will apparently be happening for the foreseeable future. To be honest, I’d like to take the rest of this post off from thinking or writing about it.
Musictopshelfmusicmag.com

WORLD VIDEO PREMIERE: Jus Goodie “Herb Tree”

Reggae rock band Jus Goodie returns with an intoxicating video for their latest single, “Herb Tree”, premiering exclusively today on Top Shelf Music before it hits the public tomorrow on the band’s YouTube channel! With horns blaring against light keys, “Herb Tree” is a salute to not only a salute to hard-working people everywhere, but further the herbal remedy that gets them through the daily hustle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy