Buss Premiere ‘Live at Dežolation Fest’ Video
Trieste, Italy, raw heavy rock three-piece Buss are currently at work on their full-length debut, impending for next year. That’s good news for anyone who heard their self-titled EP (review here) last year and thought to themselves they could do with more. I count myself in that number. It was right on earlier this year when they posted a couple live songs filmed on what looked like a nice patio, and the clip below for the Leaf Hound cover “Freelance Fiend” and the band’s own new song “Astrosatan,” filmed at Dežolation Fest follows in a similar spirit.theobelisk.net
