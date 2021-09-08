New database: Dimensions
The Iowa State University Library has added a full site license to the new database Dimensions for all Iowa State researchers, students, faculty, and staff. Dimensions captures data on scholarly outputs across a wide range of the research lifecycle, including grants, preprints, datasets, publications, Altmetrics, citations, clinical trials, patents, and policy documents. Dimensions highlights the links among these types of outputs and assists in tracking related outputs.www.lib.iastate.edu
