Make An Animal's Day

If you have ever visited an animal shelter you know that there are a lot of well-deserving animals waiting for homes. While you can't take them ALL home, you can make a difference in their daily quality of life. Donate an item such as a blanket and an animal will be kept warm and cozy. Treats and chew toys help enrich the pet's day and keep them mentally and physically healthy. Here are some things that we use at Grapevine Animal Services for our fuzzy friends: