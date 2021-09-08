From the Archives
A modulated classroom, formerly located at the southwest corner of the Farmington Middle School, will be moved behind the school, near the northeast corner, the Farmington City Council decided at a special meeting Thursday night. The Farmington School District needed to obtain a special permit from the city in order to place the trailer on the school grounds. Superintendent Bob Webb told the council that the classroom was needed because of the unexpected surge of new students enrolled in the district this fall.dailyjournalonline.com
