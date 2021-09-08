CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grapevine, TX

Clear the Shelters--Waived Adoption Fees 9/13 thru 9/18

grapevinetexas.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear the Shelters is a national adoption event with the goal to get as many animals loving homes as possible. Come adopt! Grapevine Animal Services is waiving fees from 9/13-9/18 during normal business hours. All adoptable animals are sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped. Included in adoption is a sample of Hill's Science Diet as part of the Hill's Food, Shelter, & Love Program. Optional accident and illness insurance is also offered through 24PetWatch.

www.grapevinetexas.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Grapevine, TX
Grapevine, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Science Diet#The Shelters#Grapevine Animal Services

Comments / 0

Community Policy