Clear the Shelters--Waived Adoption Fees 9/13 thru 9/18

Clear the Shelters is a national adoption event with the goal to get as many animals loving homes as possible. Come adopt! Grapevine Animal Services is waiving fees from 9/13-9/18 during normal business hours. All adoptable animals are sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped. Included in adoption is a sample of Hill's Science Diet as part of the Hill's Food, Shelter, & Love Program. Optional accident and illness insurance is also offered through 24PetWatch.