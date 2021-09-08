Metrics to find a surrogate endpoint of OS in metastatic oncology trials: a simulation study

Surrogate endpoint (SE) for overall survival (OS) in cancer patients is essential to improving the efficiency of oncology drug development. In practice, we may discover a new patient level association with OS in a discovery cohort, and then measure the trial level association across studies in a meta-analysis to validate the SE. In this work, we simulated pairs of metrics to quantify the surrogacy at the patient level and the trial level and evaluated their association, and to understand how well various patient level metrics from the initial discovery would indicate the eventual utility as a SE.