Hancock County Schools issue temporary face covering requirement
NEW CUMBERLAND – The Hancock County Board of Education, during an emergency meeting tonight, became the latest West Virginia county to implement a face covering requirement. By a 4-1 vote, the school board approved the recommendation of Superintendent Dawn Petrovich to establish a temporary face covering requirement beginning Thursday and lasting until Sept. 30. The requirement will include all students, employees and visitors in all school district buildings and buses, regardless of vaccination status.www.weirtondailytimes.com
